Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

