VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.33

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 138123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

