Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $187.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.