Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,833.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,132,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $103.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

