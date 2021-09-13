Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $70.24 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.