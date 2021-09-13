Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $222.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

