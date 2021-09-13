Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.41. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,583. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.38 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

