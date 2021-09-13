Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $412.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.