Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Increased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

