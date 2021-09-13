Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

