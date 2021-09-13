Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $231.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average of $218.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.