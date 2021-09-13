Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.36 on Monday. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vector Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Vector Group worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

