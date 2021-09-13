Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $22.16. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 2,676 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $177,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.