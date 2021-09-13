Verisk Analytics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Shares of VRSK opened at $205.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
