Verisk Analytics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of VRSK opened at $205.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

