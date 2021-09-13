Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 142.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 129,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,793,000 after purchasing an additional 644,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,830,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

