Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,855 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,730 shares of company stock worth $11,840,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.52 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

