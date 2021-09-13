Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,477 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,854,000 after buying an additional 2,177,742 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,968,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $92.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19.

