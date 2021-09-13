Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,786,000 after buying an additional 294,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,279,000 after buying an additional 301,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

