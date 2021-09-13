Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 39.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.73 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

