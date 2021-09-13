Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 205,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,488.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NYSE:TRU opened at $123.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.