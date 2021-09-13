Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 874 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after buying an additional 59,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $260.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

