VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VGPBF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of VGP in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of VGP in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of VGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VGP currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

VGPBF stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. VGP has a 52-week low of $201.20 and a 52-week high of $219.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

