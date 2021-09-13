Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,604 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $26.22 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $490.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

