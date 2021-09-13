Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

