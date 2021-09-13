Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

