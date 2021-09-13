Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB opened at $56.67 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.