Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 16.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APEI opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $490.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.