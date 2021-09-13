Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,263. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

