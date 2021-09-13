Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kaman worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 138.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $36.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.