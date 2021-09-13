Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,783 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after buying an additional 180,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE KAMN opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

