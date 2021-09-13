Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,064 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.31 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,263 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.