Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.17. 39,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 86,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,267 shares during the period. Price Michael F boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 705,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.