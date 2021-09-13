Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Laidlaw

Analysts at Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VINC. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $284,720 over the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $90,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.