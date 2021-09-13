Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.34

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 262844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

