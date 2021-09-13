Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $154.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

