Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $275.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $275.15 and last traded at $275.15, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.90 and a 200-day moving average of $277.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

