Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 59.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

