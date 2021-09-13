Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

SNPS opened at $332.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.