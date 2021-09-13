Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $916,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.14 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

