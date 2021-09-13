Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,593 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 314,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $932,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 32,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.