Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

