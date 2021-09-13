Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,878 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 267.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

