WeOwn 24-Hour Volume Reaches $242,915.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $242,915.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

