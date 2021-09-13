Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th.

WABC stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $10,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

