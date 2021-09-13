Whalerock Point Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.74. The stock had a trading volume of 222,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The company has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

