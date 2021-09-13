Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 262 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in BlackRock by 69.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 452.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $911.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $903.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

