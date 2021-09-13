Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.08. 1,717,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,167,791. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.