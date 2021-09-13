WhiteCoin Price Reaches $1.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $742.71 million and $27.03 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00067906 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007658 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 940,612,310 coins and its circulating supply is 740,612,309 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

