WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 665 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $44,428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,328,000 after buying an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $415.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.67 and its 200-day moving average is $362.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $198.60 and a 12 month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.