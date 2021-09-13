WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 9,281 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 539,542 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.